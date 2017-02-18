Here’s how the Blue Devils have turned a corner

0:51 Charlotte expanding light rail service to University City Pause

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:30 Daniel Suarez is ready for the biggest race of his life

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

0:26 NFL hopeful Germone Hopper

0:28 Student video of South Meck High School protest

0:37 Lady Ravens win Southwestern 4A

3:29 Lisette Baumgardner discusses sewer leak caused by fiber contractor

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy