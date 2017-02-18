Duke holds off Wake Forest for 99-94 win

No. 12 Duke put its deep pool of scorers on display Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
It took that much offense to overcome a monster effort by Wake Forest’s John Collins.
Collins scored 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, but Duke’s six double figure scorers trumped his day as the Blue Devils won 99-94 for their seventh consecutive win.
Luke Kennard led the Blue Devils (22-5, 10-4 in ACC) with 23 points while freshman Jayson Tatum scored 19 and senior forward Amile Jefferson 16.
Freshman guard Frank Jackson scored 12 points, including nine in the second half.
Grayson Allen scored 11 and Matt Jones 10.
The Blue Devils shot 59 percent, just missing their best shooting performance of the season -- 60 percent in a 94-55 win over Maine on Dec. 3.
Wake Forest fell to 15-11 and 6-8 in ACC play.
Duke built a 12-point lead early in the second half only to see Wake Forest claw its way back behind Collins. When Keyshawn Woods sank a 3-pointer with 3:38 to play, Duke’s lead was down to 89-84.
Matt Jones missed the front end of a one-and-bonus chance, and Collins answered by scoring inside and drawing a foul. His free throw left Duke with a 89-87 lead with 3:05 left.
Jefferson took a pass from Jones to score inside for Duke, but Bryant Crawford scored inside and was fouled. His free throw left Duke’s lead at 91-90 with 2:29 to play.
Kennard boosted Duke’s lead to three points with a driving layup, but Crawford’s layup with 1:19 left cut the lead to 93-92.
Allen missed the front end of the one-and-bonus with 1:02 remaining giving Wake a chance to take the lead.
Crawford drove the lane and spun a shot off the backboard. But it rolled off with 33.4 seconds left.
Tatum was fouled on the rebound and, with 31.1 seconds left, hit two free throws for a 95-92 Duke lead.
Crawford missed another contested layup with with 15 seconds left and Amile Jefferson was fouled while grabbing the rebound.
Jefferson’s two free throws gave Duke a 97-92 lead with 14.1 to play.
After Allen’s bad pass on a fast break led to a Duke turnover early in the second half, Jackson replaced the junior guard and sparked a Blue Devils surge.
With the score tied at 51, Amile Jefferson grabbed an offensive rebound in the lane. Instead of spinning back to the basket, he spotted Jackson open at the 3-point line. The freshman drilled the open shot to put Duke in front.
Three Wake Forest free throws over the next two possessions tied the game again, but Kennard sank a jumper in the lane that put Duke up for good, 56-54, with 16:19 to play.
Jefferson blocked Crawford’s shot to start a fast break that saw Kennard pass to Jackson for a layup.
After another Wake Forest miss, Jackson confidently drove into the middle of Wake’s half-court defense to sink a finger roll for a 60-54 Duke lead.
A Matt Jones 3-pointer completed Duke’s 9-0 run and gave the Blue Devils a 63-54 lead with 14:51 to play.
When Tatum sank a 3-pointer from the left corner in front of the Duke bench, the Blue Devils led 71-59 with 12:06 left.
But Collins and the Demon Deacons slowly fought back.
Wake Forest scored on five consecutive possessions during one stretch, with Collins scoring six points inside. His easy lay-in off a lob pass over the Duke defense from Crawford cut the Blue Devils’ lead to 79-75 with 7:55 to play.
An entertaining, back-and-forth first half that saw 14 lead changes and seven ties ended with the teams knotted at 47-all.
Neither team had trouble putting the ball in the basket as Duke shot 62.1 percent, including making 7 of 14 3-pointers, while Wake Forest shot 54.5 percent.
After scoring 21 of his 28 points in the second half of Duke’s 66-55 win at Virginia last Wednesday night, Tatum continued his hot shooting against Wake Forest. The freshman scored 10 points in the first half by making four of five shots, including two of three 3-pointers.
Collins was too much for Duke to handle inside as he scored 16 first-half points with six rebounds.
