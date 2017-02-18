Davidson holds off late UMass comeback attempt

Jack Gibbs hit six 3-pointers and scored 32 points and Davidson pulled back to the .500 mark in Atlantic 10 play with a 79-74 win over Massachusetts on Saturday.
Gibbs, who also finished with six assists, hit all six of his 3s in the first half and accounted for 24 of the Wildcats' 38 points in the period. Peyton Aldridge added 15 points and 13 rebounds for Davidson (14-11, 7-7 A-10). Andrew McAuliffe added 14 points.
Dejon Jarreau led UMass (13-14, 3-11) with 18 points. Seth Berger and Donte Clark added 16 points each.
Davidson used a 10-2 spurt midway through the second half to stretch the margin back to double digits and didn’t allow the Minutemen closer than three the rest of the way.
Davidson kept UMass at bay for most of the final 10 minutes, building a 12-point lead on an Aldridge 3 with 5:11 left. The Minutemen managed to fight back to 75-72 with 21 seconds left, but two Rusty Reigel free throws pushed the Wildcats lead back to five.
Davidson concludes this road swing at Richmond Tuesday with an 8 p.m. nationally-televised (CBS Sports Network) contest.
