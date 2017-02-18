College Sports

Charlotte 49ers outslug West Virginia 13-2

The Charlotte 49ers had 15 hits, including three home runs, in defeating West Virginia 13-2 Saturday afternoon in college baseball at Hayes Stadium.

Second baseman Brett Netzer had three hits in five at-bats and drove in three runs for the 49ers, who improved to 2-0. Charlotte starter Josh Maciejewski (1-0) pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits to record the win.

First baseman Logan Sherer went 2-for-5, homered and drove in three runs for the 49ers. Right-fielder T.J. Nichting went 2-for-5 and had a home run and two RBIs. Third baseman Jackson Mims also had two hits, including a solo home run.

After also defeating West Virginia 6-3 on Friday, Charlotte will look to sweep the Mountaineers (0-2) in the three-game weekend series on Sunday. The teams will resume play at 1 p.m. at Hayes Stadium. Right-hander Zach Flanagan will take the mound for the 49ers against West Virginia right-hander Conner Dotson.

Loren Hibbs, in his 25th season as Charlotte’s coach, said he was pleased with his team’s play Saturday.

“We played really well and made a couple of key defensive plays early in the game,” said Hibbs. “Maciejewski gave us a chance and we put some really good swings in there today. West Virginia is a really good team and we’re going to have to come out and play really well again tomorrow.”

