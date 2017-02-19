Charlotte women rally but can’t overcome first-quarter hole in 72-70 loss

Charlotte outscored Old Dominion in each of the final three periods but the 49ers were unable to turn back a 25-12 first-quarter deficit in dropping a 72-70 decision to the Monarchs Sunday afternoon from Halton Arena on Play4Kay and Alumnae Weekend.
Charlotte (17-8, 9-5 C-USA) placed three players in double-figure scoring, led by sophomore Grace Hunter, who had 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three blocked shots and an assist in 35 minutes.
Senior Lefty Webster added 16 points and seven boards, and junior Amaya Ransom came off the bench for her best all-around performance this season with a season-best 13 points, five rebounds and two assists in a career-high 33 minutes.
“When you look at our last few games, I think that we’re losing close games down the stretch,” Charlotte coach Cara Consuegra said. “The bottom line is we have to put together a better performance for 40 minutes.
“I’m extremely disappointed in the way we started this game. I did not think we were ready to start. Our focus, our effort was not where we needed it to be. And it took us a while to get going.”
Jennie Simms, the nation’s second-leading scorer, had 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Old Dominion (14-11, 9-5 C-USA). She entered the game averaging 25.4 points.
Destinee Young had a game-best 15 rebounds for Old Dominion.
Charlotte next plays on Thursday, when it visits league-leader Western Kentucky. Tipoff is 8 p.m.
Comments