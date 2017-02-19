Charlotte 49ers lose 6-3 to West Virginia in final game of baseball series

Charlotte had 12 hits but couldn’t string them together early in Sunday’s 6-3 loss to West Virginia in the final game of a three-game baseball series at Hayes Stadium.
The 49ers batted .336 in the season-opening weekend to win the series 2-1.
“We lost to a good team today,” Charlotte coach Loren Hibbs said. “There’s no easy games with the caliber of schedule we’re playing. They ran out a really good arm in Conner Dotson and we just weren’t as good on the back end with our bullpen as we were the first couple of days.”
Five Charlotte players (Reece Hampton, Jackson Mim, Drew Ober, Zach Jarrett, Hunter Jones) had two hits in the loss.
“We’ve gotten better,” Hibbs said. “However, everyone is disappointed. We had a chance to sweep a really good team today. ...We’re doing some good things, but disappointed we didn’t finish today to sweep the series.”
Charlotte next plays on Tuesday, when it visits fourth-ranked South Carolina. The game starts at 4 p.m. and will be televised by the SEC Network.
Comments