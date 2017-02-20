Good news for NC State fans? Archie Miller’s wife tweets Wolfpack sign

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife Pause

2:45 Showcase of Woodcarvings

0:26 NFL hopeful Germone Hopper

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:30 Daniel Suarez is ready for the biggest race of his life

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

2:23 Coach John Calipari goes on rant about firing of NC State's Mark Gottfried