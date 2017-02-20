Good news for NC State fans? Archie Miller’s wife tweets Wolfpack sign

Former Wolfpack guard and current Dayton head coach Archie Miller is said to be in the running to replace Mark Gottfried as N.C. State’s new basketball coach. His wife is showing signs that might be the case.
On Twitter Sunday, Miller’s wife Morgan tweeted a photo of herself with her nephew and both were holding up what looked like the Wolfpack hand sign.
I love my time in AZ with my favorite nephew @austinmiller_3 pic.twitter.com/wLn05tE4sJ— Morgan Miller (@BballWife4Life) February 20, 2017
Miller, 38, played for the Wolfpack and was an assistant coach at State. He’s been fan-favorite to replace Gottfried. He has proven himself as a head coach at Dayton, taken the Flyers to the NCAA tournament the past three years and should get them back there again this season.
Miller was given a contract extension by Dayton through the 2023 season last March that included increased compensation. The Dayton Daily News reported that Miller made $1.16 million in 2014 and that it was a 68 percent increase from 2013.
Miller, in his sixth season at Dayton, has a 135-60 overall record and 64-33 conference record. In the 2014 NCAA tournament, the Flyers reached a regional final, beating Ohio State, Syracuse and Stanford before being ousted by Florida.
Chip Alexander contributed to this report.
