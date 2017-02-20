UNC, Appalachian State to start 3-game football series in 2019

0:26 NFL hopeful Germone Hopper Pause

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:45 Showcase of Woodcarvings

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

1:46 Arthur Griffin discusses Elizabeth Randolph