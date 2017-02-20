Tuesday’s college basketball games to watch

DAVIDSON (14-11, 7-7 Atlantic 10) at RICHMOND (15-11, 9-5)
Robins Center, Richmond, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Peyton Aldridge had 21 points and 11 rebounds Dec. 31, when Davidson’s furious comeback fell just short against the Spiders. ...Richmond’s T.J. Cline, son of women’s basketball great Nancy Liberman, had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in that game.
CLEMSON (14-12, 4-10 ACC) at VIRGINIA TECH (18-8, 7-7)
Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Va., 7 p.m., ESPNU
The teams played Jan. 22 at Clemson, with Virginia Tech winning 82-81. Seth Allen led the Hokies with 17 points, a crucial 3-pointer, and a key last-minute steal. Jaron Blossongame and Avry Holmes each scored 20 for Clemson in that game.
N.C. STATE (14-14, 3-12 ACC) at GEORGIA TECH (16-11, 7-7)
McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, 8 p.m., WMYT
Markell Johnson made 6-of-9 from the floor for N.C. State in Saturday’s loss at Notre Dame. N.C. State has lost seven straight and 11 of 13. Freshman Josh Okogie was a thorn in the side of the Wolfpack when the teams played last month, scoring 27 in an 86-76 Yellow Jackets victory.
SOUTH CAROLINA (20-7, 10-4 SEC) at FLORIDA (22-5, 12-2)
O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN
South Carolina got 20 points from Sindarius Thornwell and beat the Gators 57-53 last month in Columbia, holding Florida to 0-of-17 on 3-point shots. But South Carolina is slipping, having lost three of its last four.
JOHNSON C. SMITH (10-16, 6-10 CIAA) vs. ELIZABETH CITY STATE (2-22, 2-14)
Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, 8:50 p.m.
The CIAA tournament’s opening day ends with a rematch of a Jan. 23 game won by the Golden Bulls in Charlotte 58-53. Christian Kirchman’s four key free throws lifted the Bulls. Jaleel Ferguson hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for the Vikings.
Comments