Duke dismisses Marquies Price, Brandon Boyce from football team

Duke dismissed defensive linemen Brandon Boyce and Marquies Price from its football team on Tuesday, Duke coach David Cutcliffe announced Tuesday.
Cutcliffe said the two were kicked off the team for “failing to live up to team standards,” although a specific reason was not given.
Boyce, a defensive tackle from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has had a previous disciplinary issue with the team. Cutcliffe suspended him for the first three games of the 2016 season for reason that weren’t specified.
Neither player was available for comment, although both were active on Twitter Tuesday.
“Two types of people in this world,” Price tweeted Tuesday morning. “Those that wish you well and those that want well for you.”
Boyce retweeted Price’s statement.
Two types of people in this world , Those that wish you well and those that want well for you— Marquies Price (@91Reasons_) February 21, 2017
An hour later, Price retweeted a tweet from Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs that said, “if you a real one then you know how to bounce back.”
Boyce’s tweets said, “Don’t count me out! Trust me” and “Dear Lord, Thank You!”
Just before 2 p.m., Boyce tweeted again, this time saying, “When this (profane emoji) start unfolding ima see who really with me! and who was along for the ride!”
If you a real one then you know how to bounce back.— Stefon (@stefondiggs) February 21, 2017
Both are heading into their junior seasons, Boyce and Price figured to play important roles in Duke’s improving defensive front next season.
The 6-6, 245-pound Price, a defensive end from Fort Valley, Ga., started 11 games last season when the Blue Devils went 4-8. He missed the final game, against Miami, due to injury. Price recorded 14 solo tackles and assisted on nine more.
He recorded 3.5 tackles for losses, including a pair of quarterback sacks. He also was credited with six quarterback hurries.
Price played in 11 games as a freshman in 2015 when he recorded 3.5 tackles for losses with 1.5 sacks.
Following his suspension, Boyce played in eight games for Duke last season. He finished with six solo tackles with one sack. As a freshman in 2015, he had 24 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in 13 games.
Duke started spring practice on Feb. 3 and opens its season on Sept. 2 against N.C. Central.
With Price no longer on the team, Duke will be young at defensive end next season. Danny Doyle, a former walk-on who was put on scholarship prior to last season, is the only upperclassman at the position.
Duke has five sophomores in Twazanga Mugala, Trevon McSwain, Chidi Okonya, Terrell Lucas and Tre Hornbuckle. The latter three played as true freshmen last season while Mugala and McSwain were redshirts.
Drew Jordan, a four-star defensive end who signed with Duke earlier this month, is expected to get playing time as a true freshman in the fall.
