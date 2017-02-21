Wednesday’s college basketball games to watch

No. 7 LOUISVILLE (22-5, 10-4 ACC) at No. 8 NORTH CAROLINA (23-5, 11-3)
Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 9 p.m., ESPN
Mecklenburg County’s Kennedy Meeks (eight rebounds) and Luke Maye (seven rebounds) had strong games in North Carolina’s 24-point weekend demolishing of Virginia. ...The Cardinals are winning with depth, but Donovan Mitchell is the player to stop.
No. 10 DUKE (22-5, 10-4 ACC) at SYRACUSE (16-12, 8-7)
Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y., 7 p.m., ESPN
Luke Kennard (39 points in two games last week) leads a Duke team that has won seven straight. ... Andrew White (17.9 points per game) has been the most consistent member of an inconsistent Syracuse team.
PITTSBURGH (15-12, 4-10 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (15-12, 6-9)
Lawrence Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Michael Young (20.2 points per game) leads Pitt, which has won three of its past four after a slow ACC start. ...Wake Forest’s John Collins is ACC Player of the Week after averaging 30 points and 12.5 rebounds in two games last week.
QUEENS (23-3, 17-3 South Atlantic) at LENOIR-RHYNE (10-15, 9-11)
Shuford Memorial Gymnasium, Hickory, 8 p.m.
Todd Withers (26 points, 11 rebounds) led Queens in a 20-point home victory over Lenoir-Rhyne last month. Guard Darrion Evans scored 26 points, nearly half Lenoir-Rhyne’s total, in that loss.
Comments