Double-digit losses piling up for Charlotte 49ers, but why?

A season ago, in its first campaign under coach Mark Price, the Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball team suffered one double-digit defeat in Conference USA.
Charlotte has shown signs of improvement at this year. However, with four games left in the regular season, the 49ers have had six double-digit losses in conference play, their most since dropping six such games in Atlantic 10 play during the 2012-13 season.
“It’s been a little bit baffling to be honest,” Price said. “We’ve played really well for stretches and then it seems like in several games, toward the end of them, it seems like it’s gotten away from us.”
That was the case again Saturday at Old Dominion. Charlotte (11-14, 5-9 C-USA) trailed by four points with about seven minutes left, but a 22-2 run by the Monarchs ultimately handed the 49ers a 72-48 loss.
Charlotte has registered two 14-point comeback wins this season. However, the 49ers continue searching for resiliency.
“I think it’s just an overall inconsistency that’s been there for us all season long that we haven’t been able to get corralled and fixed,” Price said. “Hopefully we can do a better job of that coming down the stretch.”
49ers to honor Final Four team
At halftime of Saturday’s 6 p.m. game against Marshall, Charlotte will recognize the 1977 Final Four team for the 40th anniversary of that season.
Forward/center Cedric Maxwell and coach Lee Rose will be among the members of the 1976-77 team present. Price said he hopes the ceremony inspires his team.
“It will be an exciting time for all of our fans, and it’s great for our guys, too, to see the guys who have come before them, done well and had success,” Price said. “That’s what we’re trying to get the program back to.”
Women’s team searching for old form
From December through January, the Charlotte women’s basketball team (17-8, 9-5 C-USA) went 12-2, a stretch highlighted by a nine-game winning streak.
February, however, hasn’t been as kind. The 49ers have lost three straight, including two by two points, and are fifth in the conference standings after leading for much of the season.
“We’re not that far away, but it’s amazing how just a couple of losses can change your team’s confidence,” coach Cara Consuegra said. “And I don’t feel like we’re as confident as we were in January. If we can find that fight and we can find that confidence again, I think we have the potential to finish very, very well these last four games.”
