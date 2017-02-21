No. 4-ranked South Carolina holds off Charlotte 5-4 in baseball

South Carolina outfielder Jacob Olson, four games into his Gamecocks’ career, did the honors of launching his team’s first home run of the 2017 season.
But later in Tuesday’s game against Charlotte, designated hitter Alex Destino did him one better.
Just after second baseman Justin Row doubled in the game-tying run to make it 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Destino hammered a ball to right, putting No. 4-ranked South Carolina (3-1) up for good in a 5-4 game.
Colie Bowers picked up the win with two innings of relief work, striking out one.
Second baseman Brett Netzer led Charlotte (2-2) with three hits and an RBI. Right fielder T.J. Nichting added two hits, including an RBI double.
Charlotte next plays on Friday, when it begins a three-game series against Rider. South Carolina will host Kansas State on Thursday.
