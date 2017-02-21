Late layup boosts St. Augustine’s past Lincoln in men’s CIAA tournament opener

Anthony Gaskins took advantage of his chance to be a hero Tuesday.
The St. Augustine’s guard’s driving layup with 11.7 seconds was the margin of victory in the Falcons’ 61-60 win against Lincoln (Pa.) in the first round of the CIAA tournament at Bojangles’ Coliseum. St. Augustine’s, the No. 6 seed in the South Division, converted the biggest plays down the stretch with Gaskins’ (18 points) hoop and forced a Lions turnover with 2.3 seconds left.
Quincy January added 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting along with 11 rebounds, and Kenneth Collins added 10 for the Falcons (13-15). Lincoln’s Joshua Davis led all scorers with 21 points. Malachi Seney tossed in 11.
Women’s games
Lincoln (Pa.) 65, Shaw 62: The Lions wiped out a 20-point first-quarter deficit to stun the Bears.
Shaw (11-18) opened a 28-8 advantage but struggled the rest of the way as Lincoln (8-19) then outscored them 57-34.
She’cquan Bailey paced Lincoln with 19 points, followed by De’jah Taylor’s 15. LaQuisha Taylor led Shaw with 17 points and Bianca Maxwell had 16.
Virginia State 73, St. Augustine’s 40: The Trojans used a 30-10 third quarter to blow open a close game. Four Virginia State (20-7) players hit double figures, led by Nandi Taylor and Mia Fitts with 16 points each, followed by Tierra Richberg’s 13 and Alison Bragaw-Butler’s 10.
Bowie State 69, Fayetteville State 50: The Bulldogs earned their 20th victory of the season b dominating from the start. Four scored in double figures, led by Denver Clyde with 17 on 6-of-12 shooting. Kiara Colston scored 16.
Yakima Clifton scored 17 for Fayetteville State (8-18), which made 41.7 percent of its shots from the field.
Winston-Salem State 50, Elizabeth City State 41: The Rams improved to 14-13 by outscoring the Vikings 32-20 in the second half. Ten Rams players scored, led by Jahlia Williams with 11. D’aysa Wilson led the Vikings (5-18) with 10.
CIAA tournament
WOMEN
Tuesday’s results
Bowie State 69, Fayetteville State 50
Virginia State 70, Saint Augustine’s 43
Lincoln (Pa.) 65, Shaw 62
Winston-Salem State 50, Elizabeth City State 41
Wednesday’s games
Livingstone vs. Virginia State, 10 a.m.
Chowan vs. Lincoln (Pa.), 12:10 p.m.
Virginia Union vs. Winston-Salem State, 2:20 p.m
J.C. Smith vs. Bowie State, 4:30 p.m.
MEN
Tuesday’s results
Saint Augustine’s 61, Lincoln (Pa.) 60
J.C. Smith vs. Elizabeth City State, late
Wednesday’s games
Fayetteville State vs. Lincoln (Pa.)-Saint Augustine’s winner, 6:40 p.m.
Bowie State vs. J.C. Smith Elizabeth City State winner, 8:50 p.m.
Comments