NC State holds off Georgia Tech’s late rally to win 71-69

N.C. State hardly looked like a team that had lost seven straight games.
The Wolfpack came up with a stellar defensive effort, particularly against Georgia Tech center Ben Lammers, and shocked the Yellow Jackets 71-69 at McCamish Pavilion on Tuesday night.
The interior defense came from Abdul-Malik Abu and freshman Ted Kapita, who were able to keep Lammers away from the basket and limit his effectiveness.
Lammers, who entered the game averaging 15 points and had 23 against Syracuse on Sunday, scored only one point in the first half and finished with six. He was 1-for-9 from the floor and didn’t get his first basket until 43 seconds left in the game.
The Wolfpack (15-14, 4-12 ACC) got 21 points from Terry Henderson and 18 points from Dennis Smith Jr. Abu had 10 rebounds and played with four fouls for most of the second half.
Georgia Tech (16-12, 7-8) was led by freshman Josh Okogie with 25 points and four rebounds, Tadric Jackson with 17 points and Quinton Stephens with 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Wolfpack appeared to have the game put away with a late 12-2 run capped by Maverick Rowan’s 3-pointer with 3:09 left that gave them a 14-point lead. But Georgia Tech battled back and drew within 70-69 on a 3-pointer by Jackson with four seconds left.
The Yellow Jackets, after Smith made one of two free throws, missed a chance at the win when Jackson missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Wolfpack got the game off to a quick start and took a 12-6 lead with an 8-0 run that featured six points from Smith, including a 3-pointer.
Henderson sparked a 10-2 run in the second half when he drilled back-to-back 3-pointers and a short jump shot. That, followed by a Ted Kapita jumper, gave the Wolfpack a 29-20 lead with 5:21 left in the half.
Georgia Tech was able to cut the lead to five points with 45 seconds left, but the Wolfpack got most of it back on a Kapita dunk and a layup by Rowan, who intercepted a lazy inbounds pass from Georgia Tech and stuck it in the basket with four seconds left. That gave N.C. State a 39-30 lead at the half.
Henderson had 12 points and Smith scored 10 in the first half. The Wolfpack outrebounded Georgia Tech 22-13 and scored 10 second-chance points. Georgia Tech stayed as close as it did because of Okogie’s 14 first-half points.
