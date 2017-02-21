Gallery: Lincoln U 65, Shaw U 62

Lincoln University's Monique Cheek (3) heads up court past Shaw University's Julia Cordova (30) during their game in the CIAA basketball tournament at Bojangles' Coliseum on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Lincoln University's She'cquan Bailey (10) regains control of the ball as Shaw University's Raquel Kellow (23) slides in the background during their game in the CIAA basketball tournament at Bojangles' Coliseum on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Lincoln won, 65-62.
Lincoln University's Loreal Bledsoe (15) grabs a rebound as Shaw University's LaQuisha Taylor (33) and Imani Heggins (10) close in during their game in the CIAA basketball tournament at Bojangles' Coliseum on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Lincoln won, 65-62.
Lincoln University's De'jah Taylor (55) grabs a rebound as Shaw University'sChelsea Long (4) closes in during their game in the CIAA basketball tournament at Bojangles' Coliseum on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Lincoln won, 65-62.
Lincoln University's Teira Pendleton (30 drives the baseline as Shaw University's Chelsea Long (4) and LaQuisha Taylor (33) defend during their game in the CIAA basketball tournament at Bojangles' Coliseum on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Lincoln won, 65-62.
Lincoln University's She'cquan Bailey (10) shoots past Shaw University's Raquel Kellow (23) during their game in the CIAA basketball tournament at Bojangles' Coliseum on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Lincoln won, 65-62.
Lincoln University cheerleaders perform during the women's game against Shaw University during the CIAA basketball tournament at Bojangles' Coliseum on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
The Voices of Life gospel group from Livingston College perform during halftime of the Lincoln University-Shaw University game during the CIAA basketball tournament at Bojangles' Coliseum on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Lincoln University band members perform during halftime of the women's game against Shaw University during the CIAA basketball tournament at Bojangles' Coliseum on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Shaw University's Lillian Smith (24) and Lincoln University's Brianna Logan (24) vie for control of the ball during their game in the CIAA basketball tournament at Bojangles' Coliseum on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Lincoln won, 65-62.
Shaw University's Bianca Maxwell (14) grabs a rebound past Lincoln University's Brianna Logan (24) during their game in the CIAA basketball tournament at Bojangles' Coliseum on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Lincoln won, 65-62.
Shaw University's Bianca Maxwell (14) goes up against Lincoln University's De'jah Taylor (55) during their game in the CIAA basketball tournament at Bojangles' Coliseum on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Lincoln won, 65-62.
Lincoln University's She'cquan Baily (10) vies for a rebound with Shaw University's Bianca Maxwell (14) during their game in the CIAA basketball tournament at Bojangles' Coliseum on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Lincoln won, 65-62.
Lincoln University's De'jah Taylor (55) and Shaw University's LaQuisha Taylor (33) compete for control of the ball during their game in the CIAA basketball tournament at Bojangles' Coliseum on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Lincoln won, 65-62.
Lincoln University players cheer from the bench last in the game against Shaw University during the CIAA basketball tournament at Bojangles' Coliseum on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
