Thursday’s college basketball games to watch

WESTERN KENTUCKY (13-14, 7-7 Conference USA) at CHARLOTTE (11-14, 5-9)
Halton Arena, Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Andrien White had a 20-point outing Jan. 5 in Charlotte’s two-point loss at Western Kentucky. Guard Justin Johnson led the Hilltoppers in that game with 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Charlotte is trying to snap a three-game losing skid.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (10-17, 6-10 Big South) at WINTHROP (21-6, 13-3)
Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Freshman Christian Keeling (16.7 points per game) leads a young Charleston Southern team that has won three of its past five. Leading scorer Keon Johnson (20.5 points) is among five Winthrop players who will be honored on Senior Night.
UNC ASHEVILLE (22-7, 14-2 Big South) at GARDNER-WEBB (16-13, 9-7)
Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
These teams played an overtime thriller, won by UNC Asheville, on Dec. 31. Laquincy Rideau scored 16 points and had four steals for Gardner-Webb, and MaCio Teague scored 25 for UNC Asheville.
