Grayson Allen empty from downtown in first half against Syracuse

No. 10 Duke is shooting 3.3 percent from downtown against Syracuse at halftime, and star junior Grayson Allen hasn’t hit from deep yet.
The 6-5 point guard is 0-for-4 from behind the arc. He has seven points at the break, while Duke freshman Jayson Tatum leads all with 14 points.
The Blue Devils were ahead 33-25 at the break.
Allen is 1-of-7 from the floor and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.
All four of his three-point tries against the Orange’s zone have been contested. Tatum (2), Luke Kennard (2) and Matt Jones (1) are responsible for Duke’s five 3-pointers in the first half.
Duke entered tonight’s game at the Carrier Dome averaging an ACC-best 9.3 3s a game.
