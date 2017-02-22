College Sports

February 22, 2017 8:10 PM

Grayson Allen empty from downtown in first half against Syracuse

By Jessika Morgan

jmorgan@newsobserver.com

SYRACUSE, NY

No. 10 Duke is shooting 3.3 percent from downtown against Syracuse at halftime, and star junior Grayson Allen hasn’t hit from deep yet.

The 6-5 point guard is 0-for-4 from behind the arc. He has seven points at the break, while Duke freshman Jayson Tatum leads all with 14 points.

The Blue Devils were ahead 33-25 at the break.

Allen is 1-of-7 from the floor and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.

All four of his three-point tries against the Orange’s zone have been contested. Tatum (2), Luke Kennard (2) and Matt Jones (1) are responsible for Duke’s five 3-pointers in the first half.

Duke entered tonight’s game at the Carrier Dome averaging an ACC-best 9.3 3s a game.

