Syracuse tops Duke 78-75 on Gillon’s buzzer-beater

Luke Kennard put his hands up over his head.
The Duke sophomore’s fourth personal foul with 7 minutes and 38 seconds left in the second half sent Taurean Thompson to the free-throw line, Syracuse with the edge.
Duke combined for 18 fouls in its 78-75 loss to Syracuse on Wednesday at the Carrier Dome. Syracuse shot 88 percent from the foul line to reverse a three-game skid, while breaking up Duke’s seven-game winning streak.
No. 10 Duke played with its two guards despite the foul trouble. The Blue Devils needed it against an aggressive Syracuse fueled by guard John Gillon, who hit the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.
He carried the Orange to a key victory by big play both inside and out to finish with a game-high 26 points.
After Gillon’s game-tying 3-pointer at the 13:08 mark of the second half, Duke freshman Harry Giles tipped an offensive rebound out to the corner to Matt Jones on the other end. Kennard found freshman Jayson Tatum, who had scored eight points in his first eight minutes, for his first bucket of the second, a triple that gave Duke a 52-49 lead.
But Gillon, who sent Tatum to the floor in the first half before sinking a 3, shouldered past the Blue Devils’ star wing for a layup.
Allen, who went 0-for-6 before making his first 3, drained one from long range that gave Duke a 73-72 lead. The junior guard pulled up from the left wing for the shot.
Kennard led Duke with 23 points, and Tatum, who led with 14 at the break, added five. Graduate student forward Amile Jefferson added 14 to complete Duke’s double-figure scorers in front of a raucous crowd of 30,331.
Jessika Morgan: 919-829-4538, @JessikaMorgan
