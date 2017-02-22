Syracuse tops Duke 78-75 on Gillon’s buzzer-beater

0:44 What will you do when you retire, Matt Kenseth? Pause

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

1:14 Health director apologizes

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:52 Kurt Busch on Danica Patrick

1:45 NASCAR's William Byron learning from mistakes

0:44 Surgeon surprised when a coyote followed him into work

1:15 C-130s last deployment

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal