CIAA basketball: Fayetteville State sinks more free throws, advances to face Shaw

Fayetteville State earned a spot in the CIAA quarterfinals by winning the battle of free throws.
The Broncos converted 34-of-48 in their 86-80 win against St. Augustine’s Wednesday at Bojangles’ Coliseum to advance to the third round against Shaw, the South Division’s top seed. Fayetteville State (11-15), the South’s fourth seed, had three players hit double-digits, led by Joshua Dawson’s 25 points and Michael Tyson with 20. The No. 6 South seed Falcons, who got 26 points from Quincy January and 24 from Kasey Bryant, nailed 24-of-30 free throws, but couldn’t keep pace with Fayetteville State.
Women’s tournament
J.C. Smith 71, Bowie State 59: The Golden Bulls, No. 1 in the South Division, pulled away from Bowie State in the fourth quarter to earn a date against North No. 2 seed Virginia Union. J.C. Smith (20-7) outscored the Bulldogs (20-8) 29-21 over the final 10 minutes, with Maiya Green scoring seven of her game-high 21 points during that span.
Kiara Colston led Bowie State with 16 points.
Virginia State 66, Livingstone 61 (OT): Virginia State forced overtime on a last-second basket and outscored Livingstone 15-10 to advance. Nandi Taylor paced the Trojans with 20 points, including 14 after halftime. Joy Hickman added 15 points for Virginia State (21-7).
Zena Lovette led the Blue Bears (14-13) with 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting and 17 rebounds.
Lincoln (Pa.) 73, Chowan 71: The Lions (9-19) sprang the tournament’s first upset by outscoring the North’s No. 1 seed 45-31 after intermission. Teira Pendleton led Lincoln, the North’s fifth seed, with 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting while Kholby Oliver chipped in 14. Three Chowan players scored double figures, with Courtni Williams leading the way with 16 points.
Virginia Union 68, Winston-Salem State 54: The Panthers, seeded second in the North, overcame a nine-point deficit to turn back the Rams. Virginia Union (23-3), which outscored Winston-Salem State 38-21 in the second half , was paced by Alexis Johnson’s 18 points and Brittany Jackson’s 14.
Kandace Tate led Winston-Salem State (14-14) with 12 points.
CIAA tournament
WOMEN
Wednesday’s results
Virginia State 66, Livingstone 61.
Lincoln (Pa.) 73, Chowan 71
Virginia Union 68, Winston-Salem State 54
J.C. Smith 71. Bowie State 59
Friday’s semifinals (at Spectrum Center)
Virginia State vs. Lincoln, Pa., 1 p.m.
Virginia Union vs. J.C. Smith, 3:30 p.m.
MEN
Wednesday’s results
Fayetteville State 86, Saint Augustine's 80.
Bowie State vs. Johnson C. Smith, late
Thursday’s quarterfinals (at Spectrum Center)
Livingstone vs. Chowan, 1 p.m.
Shaw vs. Fayetteville State, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Union vs. J.C. Smith-Bowie State winner, 7 p.m.
Virginia State vs. Winston-Salem State, 9:30 p.m.
