Gallery: JCSU 71, Bowie State 59

Johnson C. Smith's Anika Jones (11) goes after the loose ball as Bowie State's Kiara Colston (1) dives in during their CIAA tournament game at Bojangles' Coliseum on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. JCSU won, 71-59.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Johnson C. Smith's Asha Jordan (3) drives between Bowie State's Kiara Colston (1) Pere Alexander (24) during their CIAA tournament game at Bojangles' Coliseum on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. JCSU won, 71-59.
Bowie State's Ashley Jennings (33) shoots over the Johnson C. Smith defense during their CIAA tournament game at Bojangles' Coliseum on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. JCSU won, 71-59.
Johnson C. Smith's MaryAnna Moore (35) claims a rebound past Bowie State's Ashley Jennings (33) during their CIAA tournament game at Bojangles' Coliseum on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. JCSU won, 71-59.
Johnson C. Smith's Kendall Adams (20 shoots over Bowie State's Ashley Jennings (33) during their CIAA tournament game at Bojangles' Coliseum on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. JCSU won, 71-59.
Johnson C. Smith plays Bowie State during their CIAA tournament game at Bojangles' Coliseum on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. JCSU won, 71-59.
Johnson C. Smith's Anika Jones (11) shoots over Bowie State'sLisa Jing (5) during their CIAA tournament game at Bojangles' Coliseum on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. JCSU won, 71-59.
Johnson C. Smith's Asha Jordan (3) steals the ball from Bowie State's Ashley Jennings (33) during their CIAA tournament game at Bojangles' Coliseum on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. JCSU won, 71-59.
Bowie State's Lisa Jing (5) drives in on Johnson C. Smith's MaryAnna Moore (35) during their CIAA tournament game at Bojangles' Coliseum on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. JCSU won, 71-59.
Johnson C. Smith fans cheer on the women's team as they play Bowie State during their CIAA tournament game at Bojangles' Coliseum on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. JCSU won, 71-59.
