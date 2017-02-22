Gallery: Va. Union 68, Winston-Salem 54

Winston-Salem State's Tiana Edwards (15) gets tied up by Virginia Union's Ashley Smith (4) and Kishona Sutton (21) during their CIAA tournament game at Bojangles' Coliseum on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Virginia Union won, 68-54.
David T. Foster III
Virginia Union's Ashley Smith (4) starts the break as Winston-Salem State's Brionna Pate (14) during their CIAA tournament game at Bojangles' Coliseum on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Virginia Union won, 68-54.
Virginia Union's Jamika Ruffin (1) goes up past Winston-Salem State's Kandace Tate (3) during their CIAA tournament game at Bojangles' Coliseum on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Virginia Union won, 68-54.
Winston-Salem State's Briana Arnold (24) and Virginia Union's Alexis Johnson (23) go up for a rebound during their CIAA tournament game at Bojangles' Coliseum on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Virginia Union won, 68-54.
Members of Virginia Union bench watch as Jayda Luckie (0) shoots against Winston-Salem State during their CIAA tournament game at Bojangles' Coliseum on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Virginia Union won, 68-54.
Virginia Union's Lady Walker (20) shoots against Winston-Salem State defenders during their CIAA tournament game at Bojangles' Coliseum on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Virginia Union won, 68-54.
Winston-Salem State's Taelor Mandeville (11) shoots over Virginia Union's Kishona Sutton (21) during their CIAA tournament game at Bojangles' Coliseum on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Virginia Union won, 68-54.
Virginia Union's Jamika Ruffin (1) drives in past Winston-Salem State's Taelor Mandeville (11) during their CIAA tournament game at Bojangles' Coliseum on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Virginia Union won, 68-54.
Members of the Virginia Union bench cheer their teammates against Winston-Salem State during their CIAA tournament game at Bojangles' Coliseum on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Virginia Union won, 68-54.
