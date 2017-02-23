CIAA tournament: Johnson C. Smith ousted in 2nd-round OT loss to Bowie State

Bowie State made the most of its overtime reset.
The Bulldogs survived a late J.C. Smith rally in regulation and another in the extra session to earn a 78-75 win in the second round of the CIAA tournament at Bojangles’ Coliseum. Bowie State, the North Division’s fourth seed, will play Virginia Union in the quarterfinals.
J.C. Smith (11-17) trailed 57-52 with 6:54 in regulation, but fought back to force overtime on Aaron Adair’s 3-pointer with 32.6 seconds to go. Bowie State pulled itself together behind guard Ahmaad Wilson, who led all scorers with 30 points and accounted for half of the Bulldogs’ 12 overtime points. The Golden Bulls had a chance at forcing another overtime, but missed a 3-pointer on their final possession.
Gabon Williams paced J.C. Smith with 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting while Robert Davis added 20. Omari George chipped in 15 points for Bowie State, which connected on 35.8 percent of its shots compared to the Golden Bulls’ 42.6 percent.
Wilson sizzled in the first half, lighting up J.C. Smith for 24 of Bowie State’s 32 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 6-of-7 beyond the arc. Still, the Bulldogs led by a point at halftime as the Golden Bulls countered by attacking the basket. J.C. Smith outscored Bowie State 14-4 in the paint with Christian Williams accounting for 13 points on 5-of-7 accuracy.
