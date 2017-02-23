UNC’s Justin Jackson tries to ignore burgeoning hype

UNC's Justin Jackson talks about getting the fire back after the Tar Heels defeated rival N.C. State.
UNC's Justin Jackson talks about the Tar Heels' strong shooting, assists, turnovers and unselfish play.
Williams comments on win, and Louisville coach Rick Pitino’s altercation with a North Carolina fan at the half. “I don’t like that. We’re North Carolina, we don’t have to be like everybody else.”
North Carolina junior forward Justin Jackson is averaging 18.7 points per game, and he has become one of the most prolific perimeter shooters in school history.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on offense during the second half against Louisville on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina fans light up the area during player introductions prior to the tip off of the Louisville game on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Louisville’s Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Louisville’s Deng Adel (22) secures an offensive rebound over North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) during the second half on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Louisville coach Rick Pitino directs his players during the first half against North Carolina on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) puts up a shot against Louisville’s Quentin Snider (4) during the first half on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) puts up a shot against Louisville’s Quentin Snider (4) during the first half on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Louisville coach Rick Pitino talks with players Mangok Mathiang (12) and Deng Adel (22) during the first half against North Carolina on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) launches a three point shot over Louisville’s Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to turnover by his team during the first half against Louisville on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Louisville’s Anas Mahmoud (14) drives to the basket between North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (21) and Tony Bradley (5) during the first half on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) and his teammates wait to enter the game during the first half against Louisville on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Louisville coach Rick Pitino yells at official Ron Groover during the first half against North Carolina on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) applauds an early lead over Louisville during the first half on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) collides with Louisville’s Jaylen Johnson (10) during the first half on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Louisville coach Rick Pitino watches as North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) launches a three point shot during the first half against Louisville on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket for two of his 15 points during the first half against Louisville on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) defends Louisville’s Quentin Snider (4) during the first half on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) puts up a shot against Louisville’s Mangok Mathiang (12) during the first half on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Louisville’s Ray Spalding (13) defends North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) during the first half on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Louisville’s Ray Spalding (13) and Matz Stockman (5) defend North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) during the first half on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs Justin Jackson (44) during the first half against Louisville on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives against Louisville’s Deng Adel (22) during the second half on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) and Louisville’s Anas Mahmoud (14) eye a loose ball during the second half on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Louisville’s Jaylen Johnson (10) blocks a shot by North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) during the first half on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (21) defends Louisville’s Quentin Snider (4) during the second half on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) reacts after sinking a three point basket during the second half against Louisville on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) reacts after sinking a three point basket in the second half against Louisville during the second half on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Jackson lead North Carolina’s with 21 points in their 74-63 victory over Louisville.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives against Louisville’s Ray Spalding (13) and Anas Mahmoud (14) during the second half on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Louisville’s Anas Mahmoud (14) during the second half on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) splits the Louisville defense, driving against V.J. King (0), Quentin Snider (4) and Ray Spalding (13) during the second half on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) reacts after sinking a basket to give the Tar Heels’ a 64-49 lead during the second half against Louisville on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) pulls down an offensive rebound over Louisville’s Quentin Snider (4) during the second half on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams yells at his players during the second half against Louisville on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
