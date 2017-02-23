Fan who heckled Rick Pitino allowed to re-enter after being ejected

5:04 Roy Williams on Tar Heels’ victory over Louisville Pause

1:11 Louisville coach Rick Pitino comments on altercation with North Carolina fan

0:12 Louisville’s Rick Pitino restrained by coaching staff at halftime

0:45 Duke's Coach K on Syracuse game-winning shot: 'the basketball gods do that'

0:33 East Charlotte house fire

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte

2:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Concussions are like snowflakes

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report