Charlotte 49ers complete football coaching staff

After some shakeups this offseason, the Charlotte 49ers completed their football coaching staff this week with the hirings of offensive line coach Greg Adkins and running backs coach Keith Henry.
Following assistant head coach Dean Hood’s departure for Kentucky, Charlotte moved offensive line coach Johnson Richardson, the grandson of Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, to tight ends coach. That facilitated Adkins’ hiring.
Adkins spent the past two seasons as the offensive line coach at Oklahoma State. He was dismissed from that position this month after three offensive line recruits who’d committed to the Cowboys signed elsewhere. Oklahoma State didn’t sign a high school offensive line in its 2017 class.
Adkins previously spent two seasons as the Buffalo Bills’ tight ends coach. He’s also made stops at Georgia and Tennessee, among other schools. Adkins and 49ers coach Brad Lambert worked together as assistant coaches from 1991-2000, first at Marshall and then at Georgia.
Henry, who comes to Charlotte after four seasons as assistant head coach at Catawba, also shares a connection with Lambert. They coached at Wake Forest from 2001-10, helping lead the Deacons to the 2006 ACC title.
Henry takes over as the 49ers’ running backs coach after Damien Gary replaced Joe Tereshinski as receivers coach. Tereshinski resigned last week to pursue opportunities outside of football.
Tereshinski was also Charlotte’s recruiting coordinator, a position outside linebackers coach Ulrick Edmonds will oversee.
Comments