Gallery: Livingstone 74, Chowan 69

Livingstone's David Duncan (15) claims a rebound between between Chowan's Joe Goodwin (11), Jeremy Smith (10), and Carlos Arroyo (25) during the quarterfinals of the CIAA tournament at Spectrum Center on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Livingstone's Roger Ray (4) drives in between Chowan's Joe Goodwin (11) and Carlos Arroyo (25) during the quarterfinals of the CIAA tournament at Spectrum Center on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Livingstone's Ramel Belfield (5) gets a dunk against Chowan during the quarterfinals of the CIAA tournament at Spectrum Center on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Livingstone's Samuel McClendon (1) dribbles past Chowan's Kevin Kuteyi (2) during the quarterfinals of the CIAA tournament at Spectrum Center on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Livingstone's Cameron Burhannon (2) tries to gets the loose ball from Chowan's Carlos Arroyo (25) during the quarterfinals of the CIAA tournament at Spectrum Center on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Livingstone's Desmond Stanback (11) shoots through the Chowan defense as Jeremy Smith (10 tries to block it during the quarterfinals of the CIAA tournament at Spectrum Center on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Chowan's Tim Hewet (14) reaches out to regain control of the ball while playing against Livingstone during the quarterfinals of the CIAA tournament at Spectrum Center on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Chowan's Kevin Kuteyi (2) launches a shot over Livingstone's Cameron Burhannon (2) during the quarterfinals of the CIAA tournament at Spectrum Center on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
