Gallery: Fayetteville State vs Shaw

Fayetteville State's William Tibbs (14) and Shaw's Larry Richardson, II (4) scramble for the ball, as Willie Gilmore (33) reaches down, during the quarterfinals of the CIAA tournament at Spectrum Center on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
David T. Foster III
Shaw's Russell Robinson, Jr (33) looks for space as he dribbles around Fayetteville State's Michael Tyson (22) and William Tibbs (14) during the quarterfinals of the CIAA tournament at Spectrum Center on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Fayetteville State's Michael Tyson (22) goes up between Shaw's SaVaughn Kelsie (10 and Joshua Cassady (13) during the quarterfinals of the CIAA tournament at Spectrum Center on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Shaw's Benji Bell (1) drives around Fayetteville State's Jyonte' Raynor (3) during the quarterfinals of the CIAA tournament at Spectrum Center on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Shaw's Russell Robinson, Jr. (33) blocks the shot of Fayetteville State's Isaiah Vinson (15), as Larry Richardson, II (4) defends, during the quarterfinals of the CIAA tournament at Spectrum Center on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
