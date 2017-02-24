No. 18 Virginia at NC State
When: noon
Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh
TV/Radio: ESPN, 101.5-WRAL
Projected starting lineups
Virginia (18-9, 8-7 ACC)
G London Perrantes 12.3 ppg, 3.7 apg
G Devon Hall 8.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg
G Marial Shayok 9.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg
F Isaiah Wilkins 7.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg
F Jack Salt 3.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg
NC State (15-14, 4-12 ACC)
G Dennis Smith Jr. 18.9 ppg, 6.4 apg
G Terry Henderson 14.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg
G Markell Johnson 3.9 ppg, 2.3 apg
G Maverick Rowan 12.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg
F Abdul-Malik Abu 11.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg
Three things to know
▪ Virginia has lost four straight in ACC play for the first time since Tony Bennett’s first season in 2009-10. The Cavaliers struggle on offense, scoring an ACC-low 65.4 points per league game. While still tops in the country in scoring defense, the Cavaliers have not been as effective in turning teams over on defense to lead to easy points.
▪ UVA has won the last four meetings with the Wolfpack and Bennett has a 9-2 record against the Wolfpack.
▪ Tuesday’s 71-69 win at Georgia Tech ended a seven-game losing streak for N.C. State and it was the first time this season the Wolfpack held an ACC opponent under 70 points.
Joe Giglio
