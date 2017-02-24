Saturday’s college basketball games to watch

MARSHALL (15-13, 8-7 Conference USA) at CHARLOTTE (12-14, 6-9)
Halton Arena, Charlotte, 6 p.m, WCCB
Jon Elmore’s 29 points and 10 assists led Marshall in its 110-93 victory against Charlotte last month. Reid Aube and Najee Garvin gave the 49ers some key rebounding in Thursday night’s win over Western Kentucky.
No. 8 NORTH CAROLINA (24-5, 12-3 ACC) at PITTSBURGH (15-13, 4-11)
Peterson Events Center, Pittsburgh, noon, WBTV
It’s North Carolina’s inside strength against Pitt’s outside shooting. ...Isiah Hicks avoided foul trouble and scored 18 for the Tar Heels in last month’s 80-78 squeaker over the Panthers. Sheldon Jeter led Pitt with 29 in that game.
No. 18 VIRGINIA (18-9, 8-7 ACC) at N.C. STATE (15-14, 4-12)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, noon, ESPN
Virginia dropped four straight, and leading scorer London Perrantes was 2-of-15 from the floor in the last loss. ...Terry Henderson is coming off a big game, scoring 21 for N.C. State in a midweek victory over Georgia Tech.
No. 19 FLORIDA STATE (22-6, 10-5 ACC) at CLEMSON (14-13, 4-11)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., noon
In Floriad State’s blowout win last Saturday over Boston College, Dwayne Bacon became the second Seminoles player to reach 1,000 points by his sophomore season. ...Waxhaw’s Shelton Mitchell has scored double figures in seven of Clemson’s past eight games.
No. 10 DUKE (22-6, 10-5 ACC) at MIAMI (19-8, 9-6)
Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla., 4 p.m., WBTV
Amile Jefferson needs eight points and Luke Kenard 13 to hit the 1,000 mark for Duke. ...Hurricanes point guard Ja’Quan Newton will be back in the lineup after a three-game suspension for violating team rules.
TENNESSEE (15-13, 7-8 SEC) at SOUTH CAROLINA (20-8, 10-5)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 1 p.m., SEC Sports Network
Two struggling teams meet. Robert Hubbs III (14.2 points per game) leads Tennessee, which has dropped three of four. ...Sindarius Thornwell (20.3 points) is the bright spot for South Carolina, which has lost four of its past five.
WINTHROP (22-6, 14-3 Big South) at PRESBYTERIAN (5-23, 1-16)
Templeton Physical Education Center, Clinton, S.C., 4:30 p.m.
Xavier Cooks (22 points, 10 rebounds) led Winthrop in Thursday’s victory over Charleston Southern. The Eagles can tie for the regular-season title with a victory. ...Jo’Vontae Millner (10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds a game) leads the young Blue Hose.
GARDNER-WEBB (17-13, 10-7 Big South) at HIGH POINT (15-14, 9-8)
Mills Athletic Convocation Center, High Point, 4 p.m.
Tyrell Nelson (19 points, 13 rebounds) led Gardner-Webb in Thursday’s upset win against UNC Asheville. ...Miles Bowman Jr. scored 21 for High Point in a December win against Gardner-Webb.
TUSCULUM (12-15, 9-12 South Atlantic) at No. 11 QUEENS (24-3, 18-3)
Levine Center, Charlotte, 4 p.m.
A victory gives Queens at least a share of the SAC title. Kendall Patterson averages 16 points a game for Tusculum, and Queens is led by Jalin Alexander (14.5) and Daniel Camps (14.1).
