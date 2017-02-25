Virginia finds outside touch in 70-55 win at NC State

Struggling for wins, and to find points, Virginia got right on Saturday afternoon with a trip to N.C. State.
The No. 18 Cavaliers got hot, by their standards, from the 3-point line to end a four-game losing streak with a 70-55 road win over the Wolfpack.
Freshman Kyle Guy scored 19 points and junior Devon Hall added a career-high 18 to hand N.C. State (15-15, 4-13) its seventh ACC home loss of the season.
UVA (19-9, 9-7 ACC) was just 18 of 75 (24 percent) from 3 in consecutive losses to Virginia Tech, Duke, North Carolina and Miami and had averaged 55.5 points in those games — and with the benefit of three overtime periods.
The Cavaliers got five 3s from Guy and finished 11 of 16 from 3. They made 7 of 12 (58.3 percent) in the first half to build a 35-21 lead.
They stretched their margin out to 19, 45-26, less than 3 minutes into the second half, but N.C. State was able to cut it down to eight, 59-51 with 5:30 to play. Freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr., in likely his last home game, scored 13 points to lead the Wolfpack.
