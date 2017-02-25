Area college basketball: Winthrop rolls to share of Big South title

Roderick Perkins hit six 3-pointers to score 18 points as Winthrop claimed a share of the Big South Conference regular season championship and the No. 1 seed into the conference tournament with a 93-56 rout of Presbyterian on Saturday.
The Eagles finished tied with UNC Asheville, both with 15-3 conference records, but the tiebreaking formula favored Winthrop. The Eagles will host the conference tournament quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.
First-round games are Tuesday, with the final three rounds beginning Thursday.
The Eagles roared out of the gate and built a 21-point lead by halftime, 49-28.
Keon Johnson and Anders Broman each scored 17 points for Winthrop (23-6, 15-3). The Eagles shot 31 of 59 (52.5 percent) from the field, including 48.5 percent from long range (16 of 33).
Ed Drew scored 13 points and Darius Moore added another 12 for Presbyterian (5-24, 1-17).
Gardner-Webb 87, High Point 83: Brandon Miller hit the second of two free throws with :33 remaining in overtime to give the Runnin' Bulldogs (18-13, 11-7) an 87-83 lead as Gardner-Webb held on to earn an 88-86 victory over High Point in the Big South Conference finale Saturday.
Coming off an 81-76 upset of top-seeded UNC Asheville, Gardner-Webb (18-13, 11-7) wrapped up the No. 4 seed into the conference tournament and a first-round bye. The Runnin' Bulldogs will face High Point in a quarterfinal battle March 2. Laquincy Rideau scored 22 points to lead Gardner-Webb, converting 10 of 15 shots from the free throw line.
Louisiana-Monroe 75, Appalachian State 64: Travis Munnings scored 21 points with 8-for-11 shooting to lead Louisiana-Monroe (8-20, 2-13 Sun Belt Conference). Appalachian State (8-19, 3-13) twice cut the gap to a single point, first with two free throws from Patrick Good to trail 52-51 and then 54-53 after Isaac Johnson's dunk. ULM then pulled steadily away down the stretch. Ronshad Shabazz led Appalachian State with 20 points and Johnson had 10 rebounds.
Queens 80, Tusculum 54: Daniel Camps led Queens (25-3, 19-3 SAC) on Senior Day with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Mike Davis added 13 points and Todd Withers 12. Ike Agusi has six assists. Queens is ranked No. 12 in the NABC Poll.
WOMEN
Charlotte 89, Marshall 75: Charlotte (18-9, 10-6 Conference USA) took a seven-point lead at the half and blew the game open in the third quarter to convincingly snap a four-game losing streak. All 49ers starters hit double figures, led by Lefty Webster’s 17 points. Hunter Grace scored 14 points with 13 rebounds.
