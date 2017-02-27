Carolinas hoops: Regional college basketball games

ST. BONAVENTURE (18-10, 10-6 Atlantic 10) at DAVIDSON (14-13, 7-9)
John Belk Arena, Davidson, 7 p.m.
The A-10’s top four scorers will be on the same floor. Davidson’s Jack Gibbs (21.5 points per game) and Peyton Aldridge (21.0) rank first and third. The Bonnies’ Jaylen Adams (21.2) and Matt Mobley (19.5) are second and fourth.
No. 15 FLORIDA STATE (23-6, 11-5 ACC) at No. 17 DUKE (22-7, 10-6)
Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, 7 p.m. ESPN2
Guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes had 18 second-half points for the Seminoles in their 88-72 home win over Duke last month. Injured Grayson Allen and Amile Jefferson are questionable for the Blue Devils, who were held to 50 points Saturday by Miami without them.
MISSISSIPPI STATE (14-14, 5-11 SEC) at SOUTH CAROLINA (21-8, 11-5)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 7 p.m. ESPNU
The Bulldogs’ Tyson Carter (22 points) and the Gamecocks’ Sindarius Thornwell (28) were standouts in South Carolina’s 77-73 victory Feb. 11 in Starkville.
Steve Lyttle
