Photo Gallery: Tar Heels fall to Cavaliers in Charlottesville| 02.27.17

Virginia’s Isaiah Wilkins (21) and London Perrantes (32) trap North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) during the first half on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. Jackson was held to seven points in the Tar Heels’ 53-43 loss to Virginia.
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (21) and his teammates watch the introduction of the Virginia players prior to their game on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Virginia’s Devon Hall (0) during the first half on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on defense during the first half against Virginia on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) hangs his head after being called for a charging foul against Virginia’s Isaiah Wilkins (21) during the first half on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. Hicks fouled out of the game after scoring only two points.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams yells at his players during the first half against Virginia on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia’s Kyle Guy (5) drives to the basket between North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) and Luke Maye (32) during the first half on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) defends Virginia’s Jack Salt (33) during the first half on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia coach Tony Bennett reacts after a foul was called against his team during the first half against North Carolina on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a foul called against is team during the first half on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia’s Jack Salt (33) defends North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) during the second half on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia’s Kyle Guy (5) launches a three point shot ahead of North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) during the second half on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia’s London Perrantes (32) tries for a steal from North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) during the second half on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia’s Jack Salt (33) defends North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) during the second half on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. Jackson was held to seven points in the Tar Heels’ 53-43 loss to Virginia.
Virginia’s Devon Hall (0) drives to the basket against North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) during the second half on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia’s Jarred Reuter (31) is trapped by North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (14), Tony Bradley (5) and Luke Maye (32) during the second half on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia’s Kyle Guy (5) drives against North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) during the second half on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. Guy lead all scores with 17 points in the Cavalier’s 53-43 victory.
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (21) puts up a shot over Virginia’s Jarred Reuter (31) during the second half on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia’s Aaron Rohlman (25) blocks a shot by North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) during the second half on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia’s London Perrantes (32) forces a turnover by North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) during the second half on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia’s London Perrantes (32) launches a three point shot over North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) during the second half on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. Perrantes scored 13 points.
Virginia’s Isaiah Wilkins (21) protects the ball from North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) and and Nate Britt (0) during the second half on Monday, February 27, 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
