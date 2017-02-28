Wednesday’s college basketball games to watch

N.C. STATE (15-15, 4-13 ACC) at CLEMSON (14-14, 4-12)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., 8 p.m., WMYT.
This is N.C. State’s regular-season finale. Abdul-Malik Abu’s 5-of-10 shooting was the bright spot in the Wolfpack’s 70-55 weekend loss to Virginia. ...Clemson is coming off another narrow loss (76-74 to Florida State), with Jaron Blossongame scoring 24 and grabbing nine rebounds.
No. 8 LOUISVILLE (23-6, 11-5 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (16-12, 7-9)
Lawrence Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem, 9 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas
Louisville will try to bounce back from Saturday’s 74-63 loss at North Carolina, where Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points. ...John Collins’ 22 points and 13 rebounds helped Wake Forest erase a 19-point deficit Saturday and beat Pittsburgh.
ANDERSON (13-15) at QUEENS (25-3)
South Atlantic quarterfinal, Levine Center, Charlotte, 7 p.m.
This is a first-round South Atlantic Conference tournament game, and the No.2 seed Royals were 2-0 against Anderson in the regular season. ...Anderson’s Randall Shaw (20.5 points per game) is second in SAC scoring.
CATAWBA (18-10) at WINGATE (19-9)
South Atlantic quarterfinal, Cuddy Arena, Wingate, 8 p.m.
SAC third-seed Wingate is 16-2 since Dec. 17, but one of those losses was an 89-57 drubbing Feb. 22 at Catawba. Jerrin Morrison led Catawba with 22 points. In a January 15-point home win over the Indians, Wingate’s Mike Baez scored 30. ... Other first-round SAC games have Newberry at fourth-seed Carson-Newman; and Tusculum is at top-seed Lincoln Memorial.
Comments