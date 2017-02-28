Duke’s Amile Jefferson joins the 1,000-point club

Duke graduate student Amile Jefferson scored his 1,000th career point at Duke in the first half of Tuesday night’s game against No. 15 Florida State.
Jefferson joins junior guard Grayson Allen and sophomore guard Luke Kennard as the other current Duke players in the 1,000-point club.
Coming into Tuesday’s game, Jefferson needed only four points to reach the milestone. After one half, Jefferson had 8 points on 4 of 4 shooting and the No. 17-ranked Blue Devils led the Seminoles 34-23.
After Florida State (23-6) tied the game at 12, Duke (22-7) ended the half on a 22-11 run.
Kennard led all scorers with 9 points. He shot 3 of 7 from the floor, including 1 of 2 from the 3-point line. Prior to the game, it was unclear whether Jefferson would play. Jefferson has a lingering foot injury.
Defense was a premium in the first half. Both teams shot the ball poorly and turned the ball over.
Duke had eight turnovers, while Florida State had 10. Florida State shot 36 percent from the floor, while Duke shot 39 percent.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
Comments