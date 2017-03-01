Photo Gallery: Duke home finale has everyone smiling | 02.28.17

Duke radio announcer Bob Harris looks over the FSU roster as he readies for his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Harris has been the "Voice of the Blue Devils" for 42 years and is retiring at the end of this season. Duke defeated Florida State 75-70 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. , Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
Duke Blue Devils forward Amile Jefferson (21) readies for the playing of the National Anthem prior to his last game in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Duke Blue Devils co-captain, forward Amile Jefferson (21) waves to the crowd after being introduced in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Duke Blue Devils guard Matt Jones (13) is greeted by his teammates as he's introduced for his last home game.
Duke Blue Devils forward Jayson Tatum (0) steals the ball from Florida State Seminoles center Christ Koumadje (21) in the first half of play as teamate Luke Kennard (5) looks on.
Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton watches as Seminoles guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes (22) gets faked out by Duke Blue Devils guard Luke Kennard (5) in the first half of play.
Duke Blue Devils forward Amile Jefferson (21) scores a first half basket over Florida State Seminoles center Christ Koumadje (21).
Duke Blue Devils forward Harry Giles (1) blocks a first half shot by Florida State Seminoles forward Jonathan Isaac (1).
Duke Blue Devils guard Frank Jackson (15) stymies the FSU defense as he kicks the ball out away from defenders Seminoles guard's Dwayne Bacon (4) and Xavier Rathan-Mayes (22) in the first half.
Duke Blue Devils forward Jayson Tatum (0) challenges Florida State Seminoles center Michael Ojo (50) in the first half of play.
Duke Blue Devils guard Matt Jones (13) steals the ball from Florida State Seminoles guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes (22) in the first half of play.
Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen (3) and teammate forward Jayson Tatum (0) take off on a fast break after a first half steal.
Duke Blue Devils guard Luke Kennard (5) attempts a first half shot over Florida State Seminoles center Michael Ojo (50).
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts in the second half after an assist to teammate forward Amile Jefferson (21) in the second half of play.
Duke Blue Devils forward Jayson Tatum (0) signals a three pointer after teammate guard Frank Jackson (15) scored three of his game high 22 points.
Florida State Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton screams at his players not to foul Duke Blue Devils guard Luke Kennard (5) in the last two minutes of the game.
Florida State Seminoles guard Travis Light (20) dishes the ball as Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) and teammate guard Grayson Allen (3) defend in the first half.
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski huddles with the team after FSU calls a timeout with Duke taking a 19 point lead in the second half.
Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen (3) and the bench react after a D Frank Jackson (15) three pointer in the second half. Jackson scored 22 points in the win.
Duke Blue Devils guard Frank Jackson (15) takes on Florida State Seminoles guard Dwayne Bacon (4) in the second half of play.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski goes to hug senior co-captain guard Matt Jones (13) as he leaves the floor for the last time.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski hugs co-captain forward Amile Jefferson (21) as he leaves the Cameron Indoor Stadium floor for the last time.
Duke Blue Devils co-captains guard Matt Jones (13) and teammate forward Amile Jefferson (21) spend a quite moment as they ready to be announced for the last time in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
