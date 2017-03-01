Thursday’s college basketball games to watch

CHARLOTTE (12-15, 6-10 Conference USA) at TEXAS SAN ANTONIO (12-17, 7-9)
Convocation Center, San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Charlotte closes the regular season with a two-game Texas trip. Anthony Vanhook had a career-high 21 points in Saturday’s narrow loss to Marshall. ...Jeff Beverly leads San Antonio in scoring (15.9 points per game) and is second in rebounds (8.0).
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (12-18) at WINTHROP (23-6)
Big South quarterfinal, Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, 7 p.m.
Top-seeded Winthrop opens its bid for an NCAA tournament berth against a team it beat by 14 at home seven days ago. Christian Keeling, who had 28 points in that game, leads Charleston Southern. ...Winthrop’s Keon Johnson was named Big South Player of the Year this week.
GARDNER-WEBB (18-13) vs. HIGH POINT (15-15)
Big South quarterfinal, Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, 9 p.m.
Fourth-seeded Gardner-Webb has won four straight, including 88-86 in overtime Saturday at High Point. Miles Bowman Jr. scored 24 for High Point in that game. Tyrell Nelson (Indian Trail’s Metrolina Christian) is Gardner-Webb’s Division I-era career scoring leader.
Other first-round Big South games have No. 2-seed UNC Asheville facing Campbell at 1 p.m., and third-seed Liberty facing Radford at 3 p.m.
