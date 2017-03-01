Gallery: Queens University vs Anderson University

Queens University point guard Daniel Carr, left, looks to pass to a teammate during action against Anderson University in first round action of the South Atlantic Conference Tournament on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Queens University in Charlotte, NC.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Queens University forward Daniel Camps throws down a two-handed dunk during first half action against Anderson University in the first round action of the South Atlantic Conference Tournament on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Queens University in Charlotte, NC.
Queens University forward Daniel Camps, right, drives to the basket for two-points as Anderson University guard Andrew Boynton, left, applies pressure during first round action of the South Atlantic Conference Tournament on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Queens University in Charlotte, NC.
Queens University Mike Davis, right, drives to the basket for two-points as Anderson University guard Andrew Boynton, left, applies pressure during first round action of the South Atlantic Conference Tournament on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Queens University in Charlotte, NC.
Queens University Jalin Alexander, center, drives to the basket for two-points against Anderson University during first round action of the South Atlantic Conference Tournament on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Queens University in Charlotte, NC.
Queens University point guard Daniel Carr, center, fights his way to the basket for a shot attempt as Anderson University defenders Shawn Benard, left and Luke Musselwhite, right, apply pressure during first round action of the South Atlantic Conference Tournament on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Queens University in Charlotte, NC.
Queens University guard Mike Davis, center, drives to the basket for two-points against Anderson University during first round action of the South Atlantic Conference Tournament on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Queens University in Charlotte, NC.
Queens University Todd Withers, right, releases a three-point shot as Anderson University's Tevin Heath, left, applies defensive pressure during first round action of the South Atlantic Conference Tournament on Tuesday, March 1, 2017 at Queens University in Charlotte, NC.
