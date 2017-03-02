Queens adds DII baseball program, with former Cy Young winner as first coach

Queens University is adding an NCAA Division II baseball program, with former Cy Young winner Jack McDowell as its first coach, the school announced.
McDowell was drafted by the Chicago White Sox out of Stanford in 1987. He also played for the Yankees, Indians and Angels in 12 seasons. He was a three-time all-star and won the American League Cy Young Award in 1993.
Queens will compete as a club team during the traditional spring season of 2018 before becoming an NCAA Division II sponsored sport in 2019.
