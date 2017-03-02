Queens adds DII baseball program, with former Cy Young winner as first coach

2:21 ‘I could have died’ without insurance Pause

3:06 Duke's Lexie Brown gives Blue Devils beat writer Jessika Morgan a short basketball lesson

5:13 Tar Heels fall to Virginia in Charlottesville, fewest points scored against Cavaliers since 1945

1:38 UNC's Berry talks turnovers after loss to Virginia

1:05 Duke's Jefferson: 'We protected our home court for one last time"

1:15 Traffic time bombs

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:43 Storm downs large trees in Myers Park