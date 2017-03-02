NC State’s Markell Johnson injures knee in loss to Clemson

2:34 Krzyzewski lauds team and dismisses stories of Duke being in a "slump" after home finale Pause

1:05 Duke's Jefferson: 'We protected our home court for one last time"

1:28 Livingston College at 2017 CIAA Tournament

1:00 JCSU at the CIAA on Wednesday

0:37 Lincoln University entertains at CIAA Tournament

2:29 UNC student mocks Duke's Grayson Allen in trippy parody video

1:55 Appalachian State, East Carolina to play football in Charlotte in 2021

2:44 Charlotte 49ers Mark Price, Anthony Vanhook break down Saturday's win

0:45 Ben Boulware on Clemson's approach