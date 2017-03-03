College Sports

March 3, 2017 11:45 AM

Nation’s top unsigned prospect, Mohamed Bamba, visits Duke

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

DURHAM

Mohamed Bamba, the nation’s No. 3 recruit, visited Duke earlier this week.

The 6-11, 207-pound forward saw the Blue Devils beat Florida State 75-70 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

Bamba sat behind the team’s bench. And when Duke went on a run early in the second half, he walked over and sat with the Cameron Crazies.

Bamba is the nation’s top-unsigned prospect, according to 247sports.com. He plays for Westtown School in New York. He was also selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American game in April in Chicago.

Bamba is said to be interested in Duke, Kentucky, Texas, Arizona and Michigan.

When asked when he’d make a decision on which school he’d attend, Bamba shrugged his shoulders.

After the win, as the Duke players went back to the locker room, each player gave him a high-five. He then followed them into the locker room.

Duke currently has three players signed from the class of 2017, including five-star recruits Wendell Carter Jr., a 6-10, 262-pound forward and Gary Trent Jr., a 6-5, 213-pound guard.

Alex O’Connell, a 6-5, 170-pound guard and four-star prospect who signed with Duke in November, was also at Duke Tuesday with Bamba.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Senior Kennedy Meeks reflects on 4-year journey at UNC

View more video

Sports Videos