Nation’s top unsigned prospect, Mohamed Bamba, visits Duke

Mohamed Bamba, the nation’s No. 3 recruit, visited Duke earlier this week.
The 6-11, 207-pound forward saw the Blue Devils beat Florida State 75-70 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.
Bamba sat behind the team’s bench. And when Duke went on a run early in the second half, he walked over and sat with the Cameron Crazies.
Bamba is the nation’s top-unsigned prospect, according to 247sports.com. He plays for Westtown School in New York. He was also selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American game in April in Chicago.
Bamba is said to be interested in Duke, Kentucky, Texas, Arizona and Michigan.
When asked when he’d make a decision on which school he’d attend, Bamba shrugged his shoulders.
After the win, as the Duke players went back to the locker room, each player gave him a high-five. He then followed them into the locker room.
Duke currently has three players signed from the class of 2017, including five-star recruits Wendell Carter Jr., a 6-10, 262-pound forward and Gary Trent Jr., a 6-5, 213-pound guard.
Alex O’Connell, a 6-5, 170-pound guard and four-star prospect who signed with Duke in November, was also at Duke Tuesday with Bamba.
