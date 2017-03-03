Saturday’s college basketball games to watch

CHARLOTTE (13-15, 7-10 Conference USA) at Texas-El Paso (13-16, 11-6)
Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas, 3 p.m.
Braxton Ogbueze hit 5-of-7 3-pointers Thursday night in Charlotte’s victory at Texas-San Antonio. ...UTEP is still battling for a first-day bye in the Conference USA tournament. The Miners’ Dominic Artis is among league leaders in assists and steals.
DAVIDSON (15-13, 8-9 Atlantic 10) at RHODE ISLAND (20-9, 12-5)
Ryan Center, Kingston, R.I., 6 p.m., WCCB
Davidson’s Jack Gibbs (21.7 points per game) still leads the A-10 in scoring, and Peyton Aldridge (20.6) could move up a spot to second with a big game. ...Rhode Island big men Kuran Iverson and Hassan Martin hurt Davidson in an earlier this season.
BOSTON COLLEGE (9-21, 2-15) at CLEMSON (15-14, 5-12)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., 2 p.m.
Boston College sophomore Jerome Robinson is fourth in the ACC in scoring (19 points per game). ...Clemson’s Avry Holmes is the league’s second-best 3-point shooter (44.2 percent).
WAKE FOREST (17-12, 8-9 ACC) at VIRGINIA TECH (21-8, 10-7)
Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Va., 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas
A Wake Forest victory could sew up an NCAA tournament berth. A loss would keep the Deacons on shaky ground. John Collins (19.3 points per game) might be the ACC’s best player not named Luke Kennard (Duke) or Justin Jackson (North Carolina). ...Virginia Tech’s Justin Bibbs and Ahmad Hill are among ACC leaders in 3-point accuracy.
No. 17 DUKE (23-7, 11-6 ACC) at No. 5 NORTH CAROLINA (25-6, 13-4)
Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Interesting fact: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is 17-11 against North Carolina’s Roy Williams, but Williams has an 8-5 edge in the teams’ second meeting of the season.
SOUTH CAROLINA (22-8, 12-5 SEC) at Mississippi (18-12, 9-8)
The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss., 8:30 p.m., SEC Network
South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell is a prolific scorer, but he also leads the SEC in steals (2.2 per game). ...Mississippi features Sebastian Saiz, whose 10.8 rebounds lead the league and is among the nation’s best.
No. 10 QUEENS (26-3) vs. WINGATE (20-9)
South Atlantic semifinals, Timmons Arena, Greenville, S.C., 8 p.m.
Two of Queens’ losses have been to Wingate. Queens’ Todd Withers averaged 15 points in those games. ...Wingate’s Mike Baez averaged 19 points in the games. ... The winner will face the Lincoln Memorial-Carson Newman victor for the SAC title (and an automatic NCAA Division II berth) Sunday afternoon.
