5 takeaways from the Charlotte 49ers’ win at Texas-San Antonio

For most of Thursday’s game at Texas-San Antonio, Charlotte 49ers guard Jon Davis didn’t resemble himself.
Shots weren’t falling, and Davis, the 49ers’ top scorer and free-throw shooter, was just 4-for-12 at the line. But when Charlotte needed him most, Davis delivered.
He scored five points in the final five seconds, and his 3-pointer at the buzzer was the difference for the 49ers (13-15, 7-10 Conference USA) in their 76-75 win over the Roadrunners.
Here are five takeaways from the victory:
Davis makes his case
Davis ranks second in the conference with 19.9 points per game. However, he isn’t included on the kenpom.com All-C-USA team.
That doesn’t mean the C-USA coaches and media members won’t vote for Davis to become a first-team all-conference selection. But if any need convincing, Davis’ late-game heroics — he’s averaging 13.1 points in the second half and 6.7 in the first — could help him garner votes.
White finding his stride
Sophomore Andrien White has experienced his ups and downs. However, with 10 points Thursday, he’s registered three straight games with double-digit points and is averaging 10.8 over his past eight.
Vanhook battles back
Before injuring his left shoulder on Feb. 2, senior Anthony Vanhook was averaging 12 points over his past six games. He missed one game and averaged three points in the first four following his return.
But Vanhook looks like he might have returned to his pre-injury form, scoring a career-high 21 points last Saturday and 16 on Thursday.
Overcoming free-throw woes
The 49ers entered Thursday shooting 76.2 at the free-throw line, which ranked 21st nationally. However, Charlotte shot a season-worst 45.5 percent (10 for 22) against the Roadrunners.
Similar lapses have often doomed the 49ers. But overcoming this one added to the significance of the win.
Hoping for momentum
Charlotte trailed by six points with five minutes left and by eight moments later. The 49ers were 2-13 when trailing with five minutes left, and their largest deficit overcome in such situations was four points against North Texas on Jan. 26.
Since then, Charlotte had been searching for a momentum-shifting win. With a week left until the C-USA tournament, that’s what the 49ers hope Thursday’s victory can be.
Comments