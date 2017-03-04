Queens whips Wingate, moves into SAC finals

Queens parlayed a flurry of first-half steals and 3-point field goals into a runaway 79-51 victory Saturday over nemesis Wingate in the South Atlantic Conference tournament semifinals.
The second-seeded Royals (27-3 and No. 10 nationally in Division II) face top-seeded Lincoln Memorial (24-4 and No. 9) at 4 p.m. Sunday for the SAC title. The two are expected to be named to the NCAA tournament field, with Sunday’s winner likely serving as a regional host.
This will be Queens’ first appearance in the SAC basketball championship.
The Royals had lost three straight to Wingate, including last year’s SAC semifinals, but they blistered the Bulldogs (20-10) with an early surge Saturday night. Queens raced to a 17-4 lead behind three 3-pointers from Todd Withers.
Queens built a 42-21 halftime lead, with its pressing defense forcing Wingate into 12 turnovers. The Bulldogs narrowed the gap to 42-30 early in the second half before the Royals pulled away with three more 3-pointers.
Withers led the Royals with 17 points, and Daniel Camps added 15. Mike Baez led Wingate with 14.
Queens shot 45 percent from the floor and held Wingate to 26 percent.
Lincoln Memorial 105, Carson-Newman 62: The defending SAC champion Railsplitters (24-4) built a 45-23 halftime lead and coasted into the finals. Trevon Shaw hit 6-of-10 3-point shots and finished with 30 points.
Conference Carolinas
King 100, Pfeiffer 98: Hunter Leveau’s offensive rebound and layup with 0.1 of a second remaining lifted the fourth-seeded Tornado (19-11). Pfeiffer (26-4), the host and top seed, got 31 points from Josh Calhoun of Richmond Senior. King had six players in double figures.
Limestone 95, Barton 66: Shaun Stewart, of Sun Valley High, scored 36 points in leading second-seeded Limestone (25-5). Teammate Shaq Davis added 34 points and 10 rebounds. Barton, the third seed, finished 20-10.
