Mark Gottfried’s daughter featured in Maxim magazine as ‘Instagram sensation’

The men’s magazine Maxim featured Mary Gottfried on its website this week, calling the daughter of N.C. State University basketball coach Mark Gottfried “a total slam dunk on Instagram.”
With her father finishing up his last season coaching Wolfpack basketball, the magazine said, “Mary is currently climbing through the ranks of the intensely competitive modeling industry.”
In an interview with the magazine, she said, “My dad has always encouraged me to do what makes me happy. He gave me the desire to travel at a young age, and he’s been very encouraging of my modeling career.”
But, she added, “My four brothers, on the other hand, are a bit more protective when it comes to some of my posts.”
She boasts more than 30,000 followers on her Instagram account, which features bikini-clad photographs alongside some images more typical of the social media platform: a cat staring at a Christmas tree, a trip to Disney World and photos posing with family.
Mary Gottfried, who goes by her middle name, Layson, graduated from N.C. State in 2015. Since she finished school she signed on with New York Model Management, a prestigious modeling firm.
