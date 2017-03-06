Kevin Knox to make choice between UNC, Duke, FSU, Kentucky in April

Kevin Knox, the nation’s No. 7 basketball prospect, is expected to decide which college he will attend in mid-April, his father said.
Knox, a 6-9, 205-pound wing from Tampa Catholic, has narrowed his list down to four schools – Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Florida State.
Knox’s father, also Kevin Knox, said his son is evaluating his options and will make his decision somewhere between April 10 through April 16.
The elder Knox said he believes all four schools are currently on equal standing for his son.
“Kevin wanted to go to a winner,” his father said. “He didn’t want to go to a program that was in a slump. Kevin wants the opportunity to win a national championship. These are some of the criteria we are looking at.”
All four schools are expected to compete for a national championship this year; each is rated in the AP Top 25 poll.
He compared the schools to a horse race, and said all four schools are neck and neck.
“They’re all at 25 percent,” the elder Knox said. “Duke doesn’t have a .5 percent lead over Florida State. Kentucky isn’t over North Carolina. I would imagine as we go into the month of April, the later part of our sessions, slowly but surely someone is going to make a move and try to hit that straight away.”
UNC in particular has made a strong push for Knox recently. He had his official visit to UNC on Feb. 18, when he and his family sat in the front row to watch UNC beat Virginia.
Last week, UNC coach Roy Williams flew to Florida to watch Knox play in the Florida 5A state semi-finals. Knox dropped 40 points and grabbed 20 rebounds with Williams there. Knox was 13-for-17 from the floor and 7-for-7 from 3-point range.
Two days later, Knox’s Tampa Catholic lost in the state 5A finals. But he was back in Chapel Hill that same day for the Duke-UNC rivalry game at the Dean Smith Center.
Also at the game were UNC signee Jalek Felton, 2018 UNC commits Rechon Black and Coby White, and the nation’s No. 2 recruit in the class of 2018 Zion Williamson. UNC beat Duke, 90-83.
On Sunday, Knox said his son met with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski at a team meeting. Krzyzewski told Knox he was “positionless player.”
Knox said his son is an anomaly.
“When you talk about a guy who rebounds the ball at a high rate,” his father said, and as soon as he gets the ball he kind of changes into a chameleon like a point guard, and then he changes back like a wing that can dunk on you – and obviously he’s a 3-point shooter – those are the things he is going to bring to any program.”
Knox will play in the McDonald’s All-American game, Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoops Summit next month.
