Roy Williams on 'the ceiling is the roof:' Michael Jordan can say what he wants

6:19 Roy Williams: 'A little more effort and a little more intelligence' Pause

2:08 UNC's Jackson: 'None of these guys on this team are selfish'

5:26 Krzyzewski discusses Duke's 90-83 loss to rival UNC at the Smith Center

3:21 Amos' Southend: The final show

4:31 AP Exclusive: Abuse allegations surface at Word of Faith Fellowship

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought

1:52 North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse