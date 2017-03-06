Charlotte 49ers face hometown UAB, rebounding deficit in CUSA tournament opener Wednesday

6:19 Roy Williams: 'A little more effort and a little more intelligence' Pause

2:08 UNC's Jackson: 'None of these guys on this team are selfish'

5:26 Krzyzewski discusses Duke's 90-83 loss to rival UNC at the Smith Center

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

3:21 Amos' Southend: The final show

4:31 AP Exclusive: Abuse allegations surface at Word of Faith Fellowship

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:18 Tour de Food