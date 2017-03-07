Twitter reacts to Mark Gottfried’s last game as NC State coach

2:47 Notre Dame's Brey: 'I think it is a great job' Pause

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

0:56 NC State prepares for ACC tournament

0:51 Running red lights in Fayetteville

3:21 Amos' Southend: The final show

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments